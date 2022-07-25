Dubai: UAE residents will experience hot and dusty weather in the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, it is going to be hot and dusty during daytime and partly cloudy at times. We can expect some clouds will appear eastward by afternoon. Temperatures tend to decrease along the coasts until Wednesday. But there will be a gradual increase in temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.3°C in Al Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 3.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust and sand.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
The weather forecast for the week will be partly cloudy with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation over scattered areas of the country from tomorrow until Friday.