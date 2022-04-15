1 of 16
Want to see exotic birds, snakes and other animals? No need to travel to a different country for a jungle safari. All you have to do is visit the Green Planet in City Walk, Dubai to have a closer look at these beautiful creatures.
Image Credit: Siddhartha Trivedi (Insta @An_explorer_escape)/Gulf News reader
Gulf News reader Siddhartha Trivedi recently visited Green Planet. He said: "The indoor rainforest, The Green Planet, seems to be inspired by the great jungle of Amazon."
He added: "The excitement begins at the very first sight of the beautiful nature friendly structure with a warm welcome at the reception."
Trivedi said: "As the journey began, I was unable to keep my camera's shutterbug quiet. While walking through, the beautiful chirpings of the birds is very soothing."
"A gigantic tree is the dwelling place of exceptional breeds of animals like, Green iguana, Basilisk lizard, Giant Ameiva and many other animals that appear to be having fun in their own little world," Trivedi said.
He added: "The thunder stormy rain in the evening is something remarkably astounding in this man-made enormous jungle."
The Green Planet is a tropical rainforest in the desert!
Trivedi said: "While it was time for a tough farewell from this beautiful woodland, something extraordinary was waiting for me before the end of the trip - The Death Valley."
Trivedi said: "As the name sounds, the valley was very silent, gave me goosebumps and thrilled me as I moved towards the end of the patio, surrounded by rare species of snakes."
He said: "Just before stepping out from the "jungle" towards the open air food court, as my ritual, I visited the souvenir shop and collected a fine piece to remain with me as a memory of my thrilling, soothing and adventurous experience."
"In my experience, the place has a lot to offer to visitors of all age groups. Learning for the kids, thrilled for youngsters and serenity of nature for grownups, Trivedi said.
Trivedi added: "It is a spectacular sight, closely connected with marvelous places such as the City Walk and La Mer beach.
For a nature admirer and a wildlife lover, it is a worthwhile escape.
The Green Planet Dubai offers the thrilling chance to explore an indoor rainforest that sustains over 3,000 plants and animals!
This man-made wonder resembles the real rainforests of the world. This enchanting bio-dome has become one of Dubai’s ‘must-visit’ tourist attractions.
Green Planet Tickets price: Dh140 (general admission), Dh110 (online booking), free for kids under 3. Opening hours: 10am to 6pm
