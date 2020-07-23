Dubai: UAE residents can expect a warm day with dusty conditions and strong winds as they start their weekend.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy and hazy.
Low clouds will appear over the east coast during morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation eastwards like Fujairah and southwards like Abu Dhabi by afternoon.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 32 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust is expected to hinder horizontal visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough during the day and the Oman Sea is expected to be relatively calm.
A yellow warning has been issued by the NCM due to the rough conditions at sea lasting till 12pm today.