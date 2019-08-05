Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy pleasant weather today although it’s quite sunny and partly cloudy; we have a comfortable humidity level at 62 degrees.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it is fair to partly cloudy over some areas of the UAE.

We can expect some light to moderate Westerly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during daytime over some internal areas at others, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at times.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.