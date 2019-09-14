The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 45 °C

Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Dubai: It’s going to be a foggy day, so be careful when you are driving; there's poor visibility on the roads.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times especially eastwards. It is humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with a speed of 16 – 28 km/h, reaching 36 km/h. The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea so you can enjoy smooth sailing today.

Current temperature in Dubai is 39 °C.