The sea is going to be rough due to an increase in cloud activity

File photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s going to be a rainy weekend for UAE residents as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted light showers across the emirates on Friday and Saturday.

Skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rainfall.

The amount of clouds is expected to increase as evening approaches westwards and southwards extending gradually towards the north and east accompanied by rainfall of different intensities.

Last night, residents of Sharjah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain experienced light to heavy rain.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 24 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.