Planning to head out this morning? Motorists must be careful as the UAE’s weather bureau has warned of fog cover in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 32-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 38 km/hr.”
Humidity will be moderate today at 60-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.