Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the low 30s. UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures during this week with a chance of rainfall. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be foggy particularly over Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road and Al Ain-Dubai road. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility during foggy conditions.

Thursday’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning over internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation, with another drop in temperatures.

NCM has issued red and yellow warnings due to foggy conditions particularly in Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and Al Ain-Dubai Road. Motorists are advised to take precautions due to poor visibility during foggy conditions.

We can expect some moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 20 – 32 km/hr, reaching 44 km/hr.

The Sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 28 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.