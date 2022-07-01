Dubai: Today’s weather will be hot and humid in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be hot during daytime and low clouds appear over the Eastern coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 47.5°C in Umm Zamoul, Al Ain at 4pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime.
Winds in Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.