Moderate seas, with a chance of rain over some coastal areas of the UAE

Dubai: If you’re planning a long drive to a neighbouring emirate, beware of foggy conditions predicted over some parts of the country, especially in a few internal areas of Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning to UAE residents, to be alert as fog formation can reduce visibility, making such conditions dangerous for driving.

Fog formation can result in low cloud formation that can further impact visibility so we advise residents to take precautions if heading outdoors.

In general, the weather is favorable for outdoor activities today, Monday — the 48th UAE National Day.

Fresh winds will be blowing at times adding to better weather, especially in the evenings.

The NCM also stated that there might be convective clouds, formed along the coast which could result in rainfall over Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. So carry and umbrella as a precaution.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s across the emirates.