Skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy today

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s skies are looking partly cloudy across the UAE, and if you are a resident of eastern regions like Fujairah, light rainfall is predicted.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, skies across the emirates are expected to be partly cloudy today. It will be cloudy in the country's east.

On Monday morning, at around 3am, residents of Al Ain experienced light rainfall.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 23 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.