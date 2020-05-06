Dubai skyline Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan

Dubai: UAE residents can look out for overcast skies across the emirates on Wednesday, May 6.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, cloud cover is expected to increase during the day, and at night over coastal areas and this weather will continue till Friday.

Light to moderate winds will be blowing over some parts of the country, adding freshness to temperatures. These winds will blow at a speed of 15 to 25km/h.

Strong winds might blow over some emirates causing blowing dust which could hamper visibility. If you’re heading outside then take precaution and drive slowly.