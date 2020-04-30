1 of 10
A travel advisory message is seen as New Zealand eases strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 10
A man prepares to putt on a green at a golf course as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand eased its strict lockdown restrictions to level three at midnight to open up certain sections of the economy but social distancing rules will still apply.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
People enjoy Muriwai Beach in the wake of New Zealand easing strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 near Auckland.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 10
Workers clean while abseiling down a building during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Auckland. New Zealand has emerged from almost five weeks of strict nationwide lockdown, offering a return to work for as many as half a million people and fanning hopes of a pick-up in economic activity.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
5 of 10
A kayaker paddles past yachts moored in a marina during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Auckland.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
6 of 10
Surfers prepare to enter the water for a sunrise surf at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
A woman rights on a signboard outside her cafe on the first day of the easing of restrictions in Wellington. New Zealanders satisfied their cravings for hamburgers and coffee as a five-week lockdown eased, amid hopes the South Pacific nation has the coronavirus under control.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
A customer collects takeaway food in the wake of New Zealand easing strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Auckland.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 10
People walk down a street on the first day of the easing of restrictions in Wellington, following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Vehicles travel on a motorway as New Zealand eases strict regulations implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in Auckland,.
Image Credit: REUTERS