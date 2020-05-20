Moderate seas and dusty conditions in some parts of the UAE

Dubai's skyscrapers seen against a cloudy morning sky. Photo taken on April 5, 2020 Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Your Wednesday is looking partly cloudy and hazy.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, some parts of the UAE will see scattered cloud formation. Cloudy weather is expected till Thursday.

You can expect the day to be windy in general. Light to moderate winds will be blowing adding a freshness to temperatures. These winds may pick up blowing dust, which could hamper visibility in some parts.

If you’re driving in such hazy conditions then we advise residents to take precautions. Winds will be blowing at a speed of 15 – 25km/h and can go up to 38 km/hr.