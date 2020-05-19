1 of 7
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker arrives at Melwood in Liverpool, north west England, for a training session on Tuesday as training resumed for the first time since the English Premier League was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reds, toppers in league standings, are poised to clinch the title after a 30-year gap.
Image Credit: AFP
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho arrives at Melwood for a training session as training resumed for the first time since the league was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
Japhet Tanganga, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, arrives at their training ground in north London to join the first training session after the break.
Image Credit: AFP
Tottenham Hotspur's Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez arrives at their training ground in north London to join the first training session after the break.
Image Credit: AFP
Tottenham's Dutch goalkeeper Michel Vorm arrives at the club's training ground in north London as the club resumed training.
Image Credit: AFP
A man exercises diligently outside the Emirates stadium, the home ground of English Premier League superpower Arsenal, in north London on Tuesday as Premiership teams resumed training for the first time since the break induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
A man holds his child up over a fence to let him get a peek into Liverpool's Melwood training ground after the English Premier League team resumed training on Tuesday.
Image Credit: AP