UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather condition will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and some clouds formation eastwards by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 45 °C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 26 °C.