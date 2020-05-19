clouds formation in the UAE Image Credit: Abbas Mohammad/Gulf News reader

UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather condition will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and some clouds formation eastwards by afternoon.



We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.



Sea state Image Credit: NCM

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.



Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.