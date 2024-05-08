Dubai: On Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, toured the 31st Arabian Travel Market, the leading global travel and tourism event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 6th to May 9th, 2024.
Sheikh Hamdan said that the rising profile of the Arabian Travel Market as one of the world's premier tourism industry gatherings underscores Dubai's global role as a platform for industry leaders to explore new avenues for growth. He noted that tourism is a key pillar of Dubai's economy and a crucial driver of the economic strategy outlined in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 for the next decade.
Sheikh Hamdan also noted that the significant increase in the number of international visitors in the first quarter of this year demonstrates Dubai's ability to sustain its rapid growth momentum in travel and tourism. Powered by its collaborative spirit and strong ethos of global partnerships, Dubai seeks to foster an environment where all stakeholders can thrive and contribute to the rapid expansion of the industry. As Dubai reinforces its status as one of the world’s premier tourism destinations, it continues to explore innovative ideas and strategies to create exceptional new experiences for travellers and tourists, Sheikh Hamdan said.
Tours various pavilions
During the tour, Sheikh Hamdan stopped by the Emirates pavilion, where he was briefed on the airline’s development plan for the next phase. Other stops on his tour included the pavilions of flydubai, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, Saudi Arabia and Visit Qatar.
Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.