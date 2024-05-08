Sheikh Hamdan also noted that the significant increase in the number of international visitors in the first quarter of this year demonstrates Dubai's ability to sustain its rapid growth momentum in travel and tourism. Powered by its collaborative spirit and strong ethos of global partnerships, Dubai seeks to foster an environment where all stakeholders can thrive and contribute to the rapid expansion of the industry. As Dubai reinforces its status as one of the world’s premier tourism destinations, it continues to explore innovative ideas and strategies to create exceptional new experiences for travellers and tourists, Sheikh Hamdan said.