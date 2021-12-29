UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the eastern areas of the country.” There is a chance of rainfall in these areas as well.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to increase slightly over the internal areas during the daytime. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-29°C, and 15-20°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea is expected to be moderately calm, and may become rough at times during the daytime with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slightly rough in the Oman Sea.