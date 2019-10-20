NCM assured the public that it is monitoring the situation 24/7

Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The national weather bureau is closely monitoring a tropical "situation" in the Arabian Sea that could probably have a low to high impact on the UAE in the next few days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Sunday afternoon alerted the public that there is a possibility of a tropical cyclone formation in the Arabian Sea.

There is no immediate impact on the UAE’s weather system over the next 24 to 48 hours on Sunday and Monday. The impact will be “low” 48 to 72 hours from Sunday, developing to “medium” and ‘high’ 96 to 120 hours from Sunday if the cyclone continues to develop.

NCM assured the public that it is monitoring the situation 24/7 and will send updates accordingly. It also urged the public to only follow official reports by NCM and not believe rumours.

As per Sunday’s weather bulletin, weather conditions in the UAE are affected by an extension of a weak low pressure from the south, accompanied with a weak upper air trough of low pressure.

Moderate rain was recorded in Ras Al Khaimah while Masafi received light showers.

Following a foggy Sunday morning, mist could form on Monday morning in the western part of the country. The skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

Rainclouds could form over the mountains in the afternoon. Clouds will appear eastward, may become convective over the mountains by afternoon.

The fog could return in the western region on Tuesday morning, extending to scattered parts of the country by Wednesday morning and along coastal areas on Thursday morning.