Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi and Dubai roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 8.30am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dense fog was reported in Ajban, Sweihan, Al Wathba and other areas of Abu Dhabi this morning.

Foggy conditions extended over western parts of Dubai, including Jebel Ali, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), and Al Quoz.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hour, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

As per the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be fair in general, today.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 43 to 47°C, and temperature lows will average between 20 to 25°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 37 to 42°C, and 33 to 38°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be high at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.