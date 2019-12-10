The NCM website also announced that convective clouds and rough seas are expected

Rainfall expected in the UAE in some areas Image Credit: NCM

Dubai: UAE residents will experience cloudy skies and many areas will receive heavy rainfall today, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The alert added, "Partly cloudy to cloudy in general, with rainfall over some Western, Eastern and Northern areas of the country especially by evening and night".

Jais mountains, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, some parts of Abu Dhabi like Al Ruwais and Sila are likely to receive heavy rainfall today along with the islands of Abu Musa, and Tunb Soghra.

Rain was also reported early morning today in some areas.

Avoid the beach

The NCM website also announced that convective clouds and rough seas are expected.

According to the alert, there is a "chance of convective cloud associated with rainfall, fresh winds over some west coast and islands and rough sea in the Arabian Gulf and until 3:30pm."

Red and yellow alerts were issued, so it's better to avoid any beach trips through morning, till 3:30pm in the afternoon.

Across the country moderate winds, reaching up to 32-45km/hour will cause blowing dust and sand with poor visibility at times.

Temperatures across the country will be pleasant, reaching a maximum of 25-30 °C in internal areas and coastal areas, and cooler in mountainous areas, reaching up to 16-20 °C.