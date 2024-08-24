Dubai: The UAE is experiencing widespread scattered rain, with heavy downpours and hail affecting various regions.
Rain and hail were reported on Saturday in the Khudaira area of Sharjah, along Al Watan Road leading to Hatta, Sheikh Khalifa Road leading to Fujairah, and in the central region of Sharjah, which is also experiencing significant rainfall.
Additionally, heavy rain with hail has been observed in Mleiha, Al Fayyah, and Fali in the central region of Sharjah. In the eastern region of the Emirates, rainfall is currently affecting Al Watan Road leading to Hatta.
The National Center for Meteorology had previously forecast Saturday’s weather to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of cumulus cloud formation in the afternoon, potentially bringing rain. Temperatures were expected to rise gradually throughout the day.