Dubai: Don’t put your plans on hold – there’s not much prospect of rain in the UAE this week. The latest weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology, only predicts a chance of light rainfall over “far eastern parts” of the country.

This means, areas in and around Fujairah and Al Ain, may receive light rainfall.

While the NCM predicted a chance of light rain over the islands and some western areas on Monday, no rain was reported in the country till evening.

On Tuesday, the weather bureau forecasts a chance of light to moderate rain, especially over eastern areas.

“On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected with a weak chance of light rain over the far northeastern areas at noon,” the forecast read.

A slight drop in temperatures is also expected on Wednesday, offering a gentle transition into the summer months, an NCM expert explained in a previous interview.