While most parts of the UAE are expected to have clear weather, areas in and around the emirate of Fujairah will see dusty weather and strong winds till 12 noon today, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The NCM shared a dust alert on its social media pages, warning of strong winds blowing dust and sand. "Fresh Westerly to Northwesterly winds and strong at times with a speed reaching 45 km/hr, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility to less than 3000m at times over the exposed areas of the Eastern internal and coastal areas, from 1:30am till 12pm today."
In other parts of the country the skies will be clear to partly cloudy, especially over coastal areas and the islands.
Today, the maximum temperatures in the country will be between 27-31°C in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah. Temperature highs in the internal areas will be between 30-35°C and in the mountains it will be at 18-22°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 34.9°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 2.30pm.
Humidity will increase by night and on Monday, early morning. Relative Humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent in the coastal and internal areas today.
The increase in humidity will also result in the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas at night and Tuesday morning.
Strong to light winds are expected throughout the day, especially over the sea and in coastal areas.
The sea will be rough, becoming moderate gradually by evening Westward in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea, becoming moderate by late night.