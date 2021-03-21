1 of 11
From the launch of a new business lunch to the celebration of waffle day, here are 10 things to do in the UAE this week.
TRY THE NEW BUSINESS LUNCH AT ROKA: ROKA has refreshed its weekday offering with the launch of a new business lunch menu. The contemporary Japanese robatayaki restaurant has unveiled a two-course premium lunch menu, designed to let foodies experience a wider selection of dishes that also feature on the a la carte menu. Guests will enjoy a selection of four premium starters to share, including Salmon tartare with yuzu den miso and Black cod and king crab dumplings with roasted chilli dressing. One main course per person is chosen from a selection of signatures, such as Sea bream fillet, ryotei miso and red onion or Lamb cutlets with Korean spices and sesame cucumber for Dh175. The regular Business Lunch Menu has also been revived, with the addition of a new starter – Warm mushrooms, Padrón pepper, green beans and spicy sesame miso. The popular menu which also has a vegetarian version offers guests four starters and a choice of main course Dh115 per person. The Business Lunch Menus are available from Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm
MINI GOLF LAUNCHES AT TOP GOLF: Taking over the right-wing of the ground floor of Topgolf Dubai, The Bunker Mini Golf & Café challenges children and the young at heart to a fun 9-hole putt-putt experience. Each hole in The Bunker represents a popular sport in the UAE, from falconry and football to horse riding and cycling, plus many more. Guests to Topgolf Dubai’s The Bunker can enjoy a round of mini-golf in groups of up to six people, at only Dh60 per round for your entire group. Of course, Topgolf is never the same without its great eats and drinks, so The Bunker café continues to serve putt-putt players with the same food and cold beverages that Dubai’s new mega entertainment venue has become renowned for.
CELEBRATE NATIONAL WAFFLE DAY WITH UNLIMITED WAFFLES: To celebrate National Waffle Day on March 25, Warehouse at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre will be offering unlimited waffles from a live cooking station for Dh25 from March 20 to 25.
WAFFLE WEEK AT DENNY’S: March 25 is International Waffle Day and Denny’s is celebrating these beloved crisp batter cakes with a great offer. From March 22 to 25, for every order you make over Dh80 on the Denny’s UAE app, you will get a free Waffle Fantasy on the house. A golden waffle with strawberries and banana, drizzled with hot fudge, caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped nuts.
WATCH A FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE IN SHARJAH: The Sharjah Art Foundation will feature outdoor screenings as part of its Spring Film Series, running from February 19 to March 26 at the Mirage City Cinema in Al Mureijah Art Spaces in the emirate. This week, you can check out “Sun Children'', a Farsi film with Arabic and English subtitles. Watch it on March 26 at 8.30pm
CHECK OUT THE BREAKFAST CLUB: Gather your pals and visit Common Grounds - The Beach, JBR for The Breakfast Club every Sunday to Wednesday from 8am to 12pm. Buy one main course and a juice or smoothie & receive unlimited coffee for 1 hour during the time of purchase.
BREAKOUT WEDNESDAYS AT MOTIONGATE: Motionagate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East, has just launched Breakout Wednesdays: an offer that allows every visitor to enjoy entrance to the Park and a complimentary meal every Wednesday. Breakout Wednesdays are open to everyone. After an afternoon of rides and shows, visitors can head to King Julien’s Sideshow Café, Very Smurfy Café or Dragon Flame Grill and enjoy dinner after 4pm without having to pay anything extra. The three participating restaurants have crafted an assortment of dishes keeping all visitors’ preferences in mind.
THE YELLOW CHILLI LAUNCHES YELLOW MONDAYS: Driving the Monday blues away, The Yellow Chilli by Sanjeev Kapoor launches Yellow Mondays, where guests can enjoy 40 per cent off their bill every Monday. Customers can redeem the Yellow Mondays offer on their dine-in and takeaway bill. The Yellow Chilli has restaurants in JLT and Burjuman in Dubai, Dalma Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall in Abu Dhabi, and Al Qasba and Oasis Mall in Sharjah.
POOL ACCESS DEAL AT THE H DUBAI: Searching for a blissful pool day offer? Look no further as the H Dubai has a tempting offer for guests to enjoy throughout March. Laze the day away at the temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool, for Dh125 per person, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Guests can enjoy the sun with poolside service and refuel with bites and refreshing drinks. The offer is available daily from 9am to sunset.
HAPPY HOUR AT LITTLE ITALY: The only vegetarian Italian restaurant in Dubai announces delicious happy hours every Wednesday to kick up your weekly pizza cravings. Between 6 and 9pm, all the food on Little Italy's menu will be billed at Dh20 per dish. Enjoy the wide variety of creamy pasta and thin-crust pizzas for Dh20 per dish. Highlights of the Little Italy Ristorante menu include Funghi Alla Trapanese, Ravioli Crocante, Crema De Zuca, Zuppa Di Broccoli, and Lasagne Alla Napoletana. The pizza varieties include OM, Ultimate, Freestate, Zen, Garden, Bombay, Nawabi and more. Little Italy's menu caters to the Indian palette including a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes. Complete the meal with desserts of Tiramisu and Tres Leches. The offer valid on a minimum bill of Dh50.
