The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, has warned seafarers in the Arabian Gulf to take all necessary precautions due to strong northeasterly winds.
In the statement, the NCM said that wind speeds, associated with convective clouds, will reach 42 km/h, leading to waves with heights between four to six feet until 11pm tonight.
Earlier, NCM had forecast partly cloudy and hazy at times, the amount of clouds are expected to increase over some areas, especially over the coast and the sea. There’s a probability of light rainfall.