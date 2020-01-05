An alert has been issued due to unstable conditions

It’s going to be a dusty Sunday as strong winds are expected to cause dust and sand to blow into the atmosphere, and rough conditions at sea.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Southerly winds with a speed of 40 Km/h, going up to 50 Km/h, are blowing dust and sand that are causing poor visibility over some areas. Motorists were urged to be careful while driving in such conditions.

Such conditions have started at 11:00am today and are expected to continue until 4:00pm, NCM has warned residents.

A yellow alert has been issued by NCM for residents in internal areas of the UAE with parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah being affected. An alert because of rough conditions over the sea around the UAE, especially westwards, has also been issued.

The sea at the Arabian Gulf is expected to get rougher as afternoon approaches. The Oman Sea is expected to be especially rough at night.

There is also a chance of rainfall in coastal, eastern and northern parts such as Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Skies across the UAE are looking cloudy with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high 20s.