A scene on Kite Beach in Dubai. Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News

Dubai: On the first day of the week, UAE residents can expect rainfall in parts of the country and rough conditions at sea.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking cloudy, especially in eastern and northern regions like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The convective clouds are expected to increase as afternoon approaches and gradually decrease on Monday.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to significantly decrease.

Today, winds are expected to blow throughout the day, at a speed of 16 – 26 km/h, reaching up to 36 km/h at times.