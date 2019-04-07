Northwesterly winds of up to 40 km/h to blow over the sea

Image Credit:

facebook.com/GulfNews.UAE/videos/2401015580129813/The country's western regions could expect some showers later on Sunday, even as the dry and warm spell continue to blow dust during the daylight hours, bringing unsettled weather, said forecasters.

Weathermen from the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said a cloudy night could bring in rainfall over some areas in the country's west, over the sea and islands.

Northwesterly winds of up to 40 km/h could mean the sea will be moderate to rough, said forecasters.

Daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching the high 30s, except on Delma Island, where it is expected to peak at 28 degrees C on Sunday.

The day's lowest temperature of 18.7 degrees C was recorded in Raknah at 1.45am on Sunday.

For the rest of the country, however, it will be a warmer day, with Abu Dhabi expected to see up to 41 degrees C today, while in Dubai, the temperature could peak at 39 degrees C Sunday.

The day's lowest temperature of 18.7 degrees C was recorded in Raknah at 1.45am on Sunday.

In most of the country, daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching the high 30s, except on Delma, where it is expected to top 28 degrees C on Sunday.