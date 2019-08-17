Moderate to heavy rain seen in the UAE on Saturday, August 17 Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: Weathermen reported rainshowers in the UAE's Al Madam and Al Maliha districts on Saturday afternoon.

The National Centre for Meteorology, meanwhile, reported that today's skies will be looking partly cloudy in other parts of the country, with a chance of some convective clouds forming in the eastern (Fujairah) and southern (Abu Dhabi) regions.

These may maybe be associated with some rainfall.

The summer rainfall in Sharjah coincides with searing temperatures in other parts of the country over the past few days.

Forecasters explained that the UAE experiences mixed weather during the normally hot summer.

That's because the weather in the UAE is partly affected by monsoons in India, which directly contribute to this rain-during-the-summer phenomenon — as rain clouds drift across from the subcontinent.