NCM has issued alerts due to unstable weather conditions over the sea and coastal areas

A light drizzle fell over Dubai at past 1pm. Image Credit: Cleofe Maceda

It’s going to be another rainy week for UAE residents. Currently, it is drizzling and raining in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Convective clouds have also formed over Abu Dhabi and there is light rain over the Corniche area and Al Dafra area.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the skies across the emirates are looking cloudy with rainfall of different intensities.

NCM has issued alerts over unstable weather Image Credit: NCM.ae

Cloud activity is especially prevalent over the sea, islands, northern and eastern regions of the country.

Along with the rain, it is also a windy day. Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 20 – 32 km/h, reaching up to 48 km/h at times.

NCM has issued yellow, orange and red alerts due to unstable weather over the sea and coastal areas.

People going outdoors and drivers need to take necessary precautions due to hindered visibility, slippery roads and overall unstable weather conditions.