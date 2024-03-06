Keep your umbrellas ready for the next two days! After showers hit parts of the UAE earlier this week, the Met office has issued another weather forecast alerting that scattered rains, cloudy weather, thunder and lightning is expected from Thursday night to Saturday evening across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across scattered areas of the UAE, over the next three days.
"From Thursday, March 7, to Sunday, March 10, the country is affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southwest accompanied by humid southeasterly to northeasterly winds.
"There is also an upper air trough of low-pressure system accompanied by a humid air mass and a westerly stream with different amounts of clouds from the southwest and west," the NCM alert read.
Weather from Thursday night to Sunday
Rainy clouds will gradually increase starting from late Thursday night in the west and south of the country, extending to scattered areas of the country on Friday.
"This will be interspersed with convective clouds with different intensities of rainfall, which could be heavy at times with lightning and thunder, and hail in some areas. The peak of the situation will be on Saturday."
Cloud amounts and rainfall will gradually decrease from Sunday evening, and the weather becomes partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy.
Dusty, windy weather and rough seas
Winds will be moderate to strong, especially where clouds develop. This may cause dusty weather at times leading to reduced horizontal visibility.
Sea conditions will be moderate to rough, especially with convective clouds in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.