Dubai: Rain hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday evening. According to the National Center of Meteorology, light to moderate rainfall was reported in many parts of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dibba road - Masafi.
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert indicating cloudy weather in the eastern parts of the country.
The NCM usually monitors convective clouds, which look similar to cottonballs piled on top of one another, forming over the UAE for cloud seeding to maximise rainfall over the country.
Temperatures across the country saw a slight decrease today. According to the NCM, the lowest temperature over the country today morning is 12.2°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 6.45am.
The NCM also issued a weather forecast for Thursday, December 8 to December 11, according to which: "The country is affected by a surface low pressure system extending from the South East accompanied with humid Southeasterly and Northeasterly winds with an extension of an upper air low pressure system from the west accompanied with cold air mass."
Weather from Thursday to Sunday
"Partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times with a chance of convective clouds especially by Saturday and Sunday over scattered areas especially Eastern, Northern, coasts and Western areas associated with light to moderate and heavy rainfall at times accompanied with lightning and thunder over some areas at intervals with a decrease in temperatures," the NCM forecast said.
Strong winds and rough to very rough seas are expected in the Arabian Gulf. Sight to moderate conditions are expected in Oman Sea.