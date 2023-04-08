Dubai: It rained in some parts of the UAE on Saturday afternoon, and overcast skies were reported across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in the eastern and southern part of the country. Rain was reported in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon and such conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, especially over eastern areas such as Fujairah.
Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be pleasant over the weekend, especially in the mountainous areas. So, if you are looking for a road trip spot head there. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 28-32°C. Internal areas will see maximum temperatures between 32-36°C, and mountainous regions, 19-24°C.
Temperatures are expected to gradually increase this week, especially on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the NCM.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and on Sunday morning over coastal and northern areas.
Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases.