Dubai: UAE residents woke up to cloudy skies and light rain on Thursday morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall during daytime especially over the coastal and northern areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
This morning, rain was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi such as Al Razeen and Al Falah, Al Ain, as well as Dubai’s Hatta and Fujairah.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 28°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 8°C. Dubai is currently at 21°C.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to blow dust.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and Friday morning in internal areas. The maximum humidity is expected to hit 90 per cent.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderately calm to rough at times in Oman Sea.