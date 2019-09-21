Maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 °C and 46 °C

High humidity leads to fog and mist formation. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general and partly cloudy eastwards by afternoon.

It is humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and western areas — with a chance of fog or mist formation.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 °C and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 27 and 31 °C.

Fog formation was reported around 4.30am on Saturday in a number of areas in the country, including Sweihan in Abu Dhabi.