Dubai: The weather across the UAE will be hot and humid today, with dusty conditions at times in some areas. The Met Office has also warned beachgoers of moderate to rough conditions in the Arabian Sea today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) daily weather forecast: "[The weather will be] Fair (clear) to partly cloudy and dusty at times.
"Light to moderate winds, at times during daytime will cause blowing dust and sand and may reduce horizontal visibility.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman sea.
Temperature highs to hit 45°C
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 45°C today, the NCM said. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 37 to 41°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 42 to 45°C, and 30 to 35°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperature recorded over the country early morning was 25°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 5.30am.
Humidity will hit highs of 70 to 85 per cent in internal and coastal regions.