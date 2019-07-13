The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38- 46°C

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy in some areas with a chance of convective clouds, which are associated with rain, in the eastern region of the UAE like Fujairah.

The humidity is likely to increase at night and early morning tomorrow, July 14. High humidity levels are expected to cause mist and fog formation, especially westwards like around Abu Dhabi.

Fog and mist can hinder visibility on the road, drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

Temperatures are also expected to rise.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 38- 46°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 28 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

Throughout the day, light to moderate amount of winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15-25 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.