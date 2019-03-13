Motorists urged to be extra cautious as visibility is expected to become poor

File picture of a rainy day in Dubai. There is a probability of some light rainfall on Thursday but more rain clouds are expected to cover most of the country on Friday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: You might just need your umbrella when you step out on Friday and be extra cautious when driving as forecasters are expecting light to heavy rain across the UAE.

There is a probability of some light rainfall on Thursday but more rain clouds are expected to cover most of the country on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin on Thursday, the UAE will have “hazy to partly cloudy skies in general, becoming cloudy over the sea, islands and western areas by night, with a probability of some light rainfall.”

Hazy conditions will continue on Friday coupled with rain of different intensities. Abu Al Abyad and the islands Dalma, Abu Musa, and Tunb Soghra will have mostly cloudy skies with rain and thunder.

Most of the countrym including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, the northern emirates and interior areas might receive heavy showers while Al Ain and Sila might get light rain.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening by night especially with clouds over the sea, with a speed of 20km/h to 30km/h, reaching 45km/h will affect the country on Thursday.

Visibility is expected to deteriorate on Friday due to the rains and blown dust and sand because of fresh Southeasterly to Easterly winds, becoming strong at times especially with clouds activity with gusts reaching 55km/h.

The Arabian Gulf Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by night on Thursday while Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.