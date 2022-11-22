Dubai: It's the perfect time to sit back and enjoy a cup of steaming hot karak and crispy regag , or your favourite rainy weather snack in the UAE. Heavy rain hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers in Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meterology had issued yellow and orange alerts indicating convective clouds, essentially clouds that look like cotton balls piled over each other, over northern and eastern parts of the country, until 11pm.

Starting as cumulus clouds, they build momentum rising up, becoming fatter and taller, eventually turning to a thunderstorm. A key reason why the Met office monitors convective cloud formations over the UAE to dispatch cloud seeding flights to maximise rainfall over the country.

Residents noticed overcast skies across the country by 12 noon. By 2pm, heavy to moderate rainfall was reported in Deira, Al Aweer, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawneej, and Dubai Academic City in Dubai. There was heavy rain over Al Dhaid-Sharjah road. The Sharjah International Airport, Al Muweilah, Al Batayih, Al Seyouh and surrounding areas received heavy downpours.

Light rain was also recorded in Al Ain, as clouds moved further into the country.

In a safety alert, the NCM advised people to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and landslides such as wadis.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 12°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 6:30am.

Wednesday weather forecast

Cloudy weather is expected on Wednesday, too. According to the NCM: “[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy, with some convective clouds, especially eastward and northward extending over some internal and coastal areas, associated with rainfall.”

Light to moderate winds are expected to become strong at times.