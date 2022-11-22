Dubai: Rain of different intensities hit parts of the UAE on Tuesday afternoon. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported showers in Dubai and Sharjah.
The NCM shared updates of heavy to moderate rainfall in Deira, Al Aweer, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawneej, Dubai International Academic City in Dubai, Al Dhaid-Sharjah road, and light to moderate rainfall in Al Muweilah, Al Batayih, Al Seyouh and surrounding regions.
Overcast skies were reported across the country.
A yellow and orange alert was also issued for convective clouds over northern and eastern parts of the country, indicating that rainy and cloudy weather were expected till 11pm.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 12°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 6:30am.