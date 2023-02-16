Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has urges the motorists to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.
In its weather update, the NCM said that horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 11:30pm, Thursday until 9:00am on Friday 17, 2023.
Authorities have also warned motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive safely during foggy weather by sticking to the reduced speed limit displayed on electronic information boards.
Follow these safety rules for driving in fog:
> For a safe and comfortable drive during foggy weather conditions, stay to the right side of your lane to stay clear from vehicles coming from the opposite direction.
> When driving in the fog, keep an eye on your speed and ensure you have your fog lights on.
> Use your vehicle signals when necessary to warn vehicles coming from behind.
> Do not drive in the fog with your high beam lights as it reduces the visibility, instead drive with your fog lights on.
> If it is foggy outside and you have to stop your car, park it on the side of the road away from passing cars and ensure to turn your hazard lights on.
> Relieve pressure on the accelerator and use the brakes if necessary.