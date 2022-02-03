UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to increase slightly over the internal areas during the daytime. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22-27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 8-11°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 18-24°C, and 12-17°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be moderate in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.