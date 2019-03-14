Dense early-morning fog engulfed Dubai and the other emirates. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Inclement weather is expected in the UAE over the next three days starting Friday, with some respite on Saturday, after thick fog blanketed most of the UAE on Thursday.

Visibility dropped to up to 200 meters over scattered areas of the country, leading to multiple road accidents during the morning commute.

The dense fog enveloped coastal cities from the northern emirates down to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi extending inland towards the southern and western region.

On Friday, the country will experience further weather disturbances.

Patches of clouds were expected to move by Thursday night and Friday from the west towards the sea, coastal areas such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and northern areas like Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and towards the east in Fujairah.

The inclement weather is due to the effects of an extension of surface low pressure, accompanied by upper air low pressure, that will bring scattered rainfall, with lightning and thunder at times, especially northward.

The rain clouds will also cause the mercury to drop with a decrease in temperature over some areas. Dubai, for example, will see its average temperature of 17C to 29C on Thursday drop to 17C to 26C on Friday and 17C to 27C on Saturday.

Moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Easterly winds, with gusts of 55km/h, will kick up dust and sand and cause visibility to become poor.

The amount of clouds over the country will decrease on Saturday, giving us partly cloudy weather in general.

But this will be short-lived as the amount of clouds will increase again by Sunday evening, starting from the west and extending over the scattered areas especially over northern and coastal areas with rainfall, lightning and thunder at times over some areas.

Similar conditions are expected on Monday.