Heavy fog on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed road in Dubai Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Crashes, bumper-to-bumper traffic and low visibility brought major routes across the UAE to a near halt.

A blanket of heavy fog affected the emirates on Thursday morning, dropping road visibility to less than 200 metres.

A boy takes pictures of the mountains hidden in the thick fog at Jebel Jais [March, 2019] Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dense fog was reported from different parts of the UAE on Thursday morning and motorists were urged to drive cautiously to ensure their safety.

Due to the bad weather, a number of accidents were reported on major routes such as Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road and Emirates Road, which are especially busy during the morning rush hour.

On Shaikh Zayed Road, a traffic accident involving 11 vehicles happened at 9am near the area of Ghantoot in the direction towards Dubai, which left motorists with minor to moderate injuries.

At around 7.40am, Dubai Police reported tailbacks on Emirates Road in the direction from Abu Dhabi towards Dubai, before the Jebel Ali - Lehbab roundabout.

At 6am, police had also reported another accident on MBZ Road opposite Global Village, affecting Sharjah-bound traffic.

Police in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reminded motorists to reduce their speed gradually and not to use hazard lights except in the event of an emergency.

Horizontal visibility in some areas were reported to be less than 200m early morning. “Fog formation over scattered areas of the country. Take precautions due to poor horizontal visibility to less than 200m,” National Centre for Metrology tweeted.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), fog was reported in different parts to the country, including Al Dhafrah area, Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Maktoum International airport.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai also urged resident to drive safely. “Heavy fog and low visibility in some areas of Dubai. Please be careful and drive safely,” RTA alerted residents in a tweet.

Dubai Resident Sarina Louise @Starinimi has tweeted this image

Heavy rain, thunder, haze expected on Friday in UAE

You might just need your umbrella when you step out on Friday and be extra cautious when driving as forecasters are expecting light to heavy rain across the UAE.

There is a probability of some light rainfall on Thursday but more rain clouds are expected to cover most of the country on Friday.

According to the weather bulletin on Thursday, the UAE will have “hazy to partly cloudy skies in general, becoming cloudy over the sea, islands and western areas by night, with a probability of some light rainfall.”

Hazy conditions will continue on Friday coupled with rain of different intensities. Abu Al Abyad and the islands Dalma, Abu Musa, and Tunb Soghra will have mostly cloudy skies with rain and thunder.

Most of the countrym including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, the northern emirates and interior areas might receive heavy showers while Al Ain and Sila might get light rain.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening by night especially with clouds over the sea, with a speed of 20km/h to 30km/h, reaching 45km/h will affect the country on Thursday.

Visibility is expected to deteriorate on Friday due to the rains and blown dust and sand because of fresh Southeasterly to Easterly winds, becoming strong at times especially with clouds activity with gusts reaching 55km/h.

The Arabian Gulf Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by night on Thursday while Oman Sea will be slight to moderate.