Ras Al Khaimah: Police are warning motorists to be cautious while driving in fog this weekend after the death of a man in Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday.

A 38-year-old Emirati man was killed and another was injured when two vehicles ploughed into each other on a roundabout on Thursday morning due to low visibility.

Police received a call at 6.15am to respond to the collision at a roundabout on Emirates Road, according to Colonel Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

A 27-year-old Asian man who was driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital, while the deceased was transferred to hospital to be handed over to his family for burial.

Police attributed the incident to a lack of attention. Further investigation revealed that the victim entered the roundabout without noticing the other vehicle due to the thick fog.

Col. Al Naqbi called on motorists to pay attention on the road while driving and abide by traffic rules, and to be extra vigilant during fog.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police recorded several road accidents involving 68 cars across the emirate on Thursday morning with 10 people receiving minor to moderate injuries.

They were transferred to Al Mafraq and Al Rahba Hospital, according to a police statement.

Upon receiving alerts, the police sent patrol cars to assist the motorists involved in the incidents, said Brigadier Naser Sulaiman Al Maskari, director of operations at Central Operations at Abu Dhabi Police.

Police received 205 calls in total regarding car accidents alone from Al Dhafra, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi regions of the emirate on Thursday morning.

“We extended all support to them and cleared the road and accident sites immediately,” the official said.

He urged all divers to exercise caution while driving during foggy weather and asked them to call police (on 999) if they find any obstructions, while remembering to follow weather updates before setting off on their journey. Al Maskari also said that motorists should leave enough space between vehicles to avoid causing accidents during foggy weather.

In Sharjah, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at the Sharjah Police confirmed that there were no serious accidents or injuries due to fog on Thursday. However, he did warn drivers of sudden change in conditions and the possibility of fog over the coming days. Al Naqbi also warned drivers to keep a safe distance from the car in front.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said fog was reported in different parts to the country, including Al Dhafrah and Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

“Fog formation over scattered areas of the country. Take precautions due to poor horizontal visibility to less than 200m,” tweeted the National Centre for Metrology.

Police in Dubai and Abu Dhabi also reminded motorists to reduce their speed gradually and not to use hazard lights except in the event of an emergency via twitter, while the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai also urged residents to drive safely.

“Heavy fog and low visibility in some areas of Dubai. Please be careful and drive safely,” tweeted the RTA.