There were scattered showers across the country late last night and early today Image Credit: Reader picture

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to be cautious in unpredictable weather conditions as they expect rain, strong winds and fog in the coming days.

Advising drivers to reduce their speed to 80 kilometres per hour, in line with the decision of the Traffic Safety Committee, during unstable weather conditions, they said a safe distance should be left between cars and sudden braking should be avoided on wet roads.

The police said formation of sand on roads also causes accidents and added that motorists should monitor weather forecasts and follow advisories.