ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to be cautious in unpredictable weather conditions as they expect rain, strong winds and fog in the coming days.
Advising drivers to reduce their speed to 80 kilometres per hour, in line with the decision of the Traffic Safety Committee, during unstable weather conditions, they said a safe distance should be left between cars and sudden braking should be avoided on wet roads.
The police said formation of sand on roads also causes accidents and added that motorists should monitor weather forecasts and follow advisories.
Drivers, whose vehicles are subject to minor accidents or sudden mechanical breakdowns during difficult weather conditions, have been urged to stop on the right side of the road for their safety and to ensure smooth flow of traffic.