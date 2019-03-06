Children playing in rain water at a residence area in Ras Al Khor in Dubai after rain on Wednesday evening. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: After a day of light showers in parts of Dubai and Sharjah on Wednesday afternoon, the UAE will have partly cloudy skies on Thursday with humidity levels peaking over some internal areas.

Light showers were recorded over Al Barsha, Al Khwaneej in Dubai, in Muweilah in Sharjah and Habshan — Madinat Zayed Road in Dhafra Area on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, forecasters are expecting partly cloudy skies in general, and hazy at times. Relative humidity will increase by evening and early morning over some internal areas.

On Friday, similar conditions are expected although it will be more hazy and dusty over exposed areas. Moderate to fresh northwesterly, especially over the sea, with gusts of 45km/h will kick up dust and sand.

The Arabian Gulf will be rough and Oman Sea will be moderate to rough on Thursday. Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough on Friday while Oman Sea will be moderate.