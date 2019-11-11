The NCM has issued a warning for UAE residents due to unstable weather

A boy takes pictures of the mountains hidden in the thick fog at Jebel Jais [March, 2019] Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, especially in the northern emirates, can continue to expect rain today and until Wednesday accompanied by fresh winds and cool temperatures.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE skies will be looking partly cloudy, especially eastwards and in mountainous regions, like Fujairah.

These clouds are expected to cause rainfall.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to in the mid to high 20s. The mountainous regions in the east are looking especially cool as temperatures drop.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Monday morning was 9.5 °C in Jais Mountain at 00:15 AM.

The relative humidity is currently around 75 per cent in the UAE.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed going up to 38km/h.

Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead, getting stable as the weekend gets closer.

The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be slightly rough at times. The Oman Sea is looking even rougher especially during the night.