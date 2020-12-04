Dubai/Sharjah: Worshippers began to arrive at various mosques across the Emirates in time for the Friday prayers this afternoon.
The Friday sermons are resuming in mosques across the UAE today in line with the directives of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the NCEMA, had outlined earlier, "Friday's sermons together with the prayers should not exceed 10 minutes; mosque workers and volunteers will organise the entry and exit of worshippers," Al Dhaheri had said, adding that all worshipers must wear face masks and bring their own prayer rugs, which must not be left inside the mosques or shared with others.
“Worshippers should also avoid touching surfaces and door handles. They have to adhere to and maintain clear spacing signs to avoid any possible crowding,” the official had said.
While the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs on Thursday announced that a total of 487 mosques will open up tomorrow, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai said earlier in the week 766 mosques would resume the Friday prayers in Dubai.